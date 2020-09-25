Big Country UPS driver retires after 32 years

KNOX CITY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – After 32 years of delivering packages for UPS, Randy Sharp is making the jump into retirement.

“I never did look this far ahead. I was hoping that I would, but when you’re young you don’t think about being at the age of retirement, really. I mean, you want to do that, but until it actually happens, it’s like the time went by fast,” said Sharp.

On Thursday, Sharp’s family and friends held a retirement party at the Knox City Airport to show how much his service over the years meant to them and the community.

“It’s going to be a little different. We always look forward to seeing him five days a week. Which, don’t get me wrong, we have other people that are good too, but he was just special,” said Shard’s coworker Kim Stafford.

Sharp’s longtime friend Laona Burkham says it was always a pleasant experience when Sharp rolled around.

“It’s going to be sad, because he always waved and smiled and, you know, everything’s alright when Randy came by,” said Burkham.

Sharp says even though he is looking forward to spending more time with his family, he will miss getting in his truck and having the opportunity to impact the lives of everyone on his route.

“You see people every day and you become friends with them because you’re out here year after year, and going in their businesses, and you become part of their families and part of the community,” said Sharp.