Black Lives Matter protests continue in Abilene

ABILENE, TX. (KTAB/KRBC)- In the wake of the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, protests have spread from the United States to the United Kingdom, Germany, Iran and other countries around the world. On Sunday morning, peaceful protests continued in Abilene near the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge.

“Stop oppressing us, and start protecting us,” said Abilene resident Ann Ramon.

“As a white person, I can’t know what it’s like, I can’t know what that’s like,” said Abilene resident Emory Hanna.

Robert sanders: “This stuff is not gonna stop until all four of those cops are arrested,” said Abilene resident Robert Sanders.

“In this day and age in America, for that to happen, it hurts, but it’s not surprising, and it’s not surprising at all,” said U.S. Army Veteran and Abilene resident Niccolus Moses.

Demonstrators say these protests aim to bring awareness to the pain people of color fight on a daily basis.

“Anyone who looks like me, anytime they have an interaction with law enforcement, it could potentially end up as a life or death situation,” said Moses.

“Stop turning a blind-eye to the violence at hand. To the problem that has been going on for many years, for centuries,” said Ramon.

People of different races, ages, cultures, and genders stood together to help give a voice to those who are not being heard.

“Imagine that you’re trapped in a glass room. You’re screaming, you’re crying, you’re stuck in there for days, you’re banging on the glass and people can see you and they just keep walking by. What else is there to do besides break through the glass,” said Hanna.

“We’re here to raise our voices and lift our brothers and sisters up that feel they’re not being heard or seen,” said Abilene resident Valentine Galvan Jr.

“Until you stand up and walk in that light, I just, you have nothing to say. You cannot tell me how to feel, you cannot tell my people how to feel,” said Ramon.

Organizers say protests are expected to continue in Abilene next week.