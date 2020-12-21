Bonham Elementary trip to see ‘The Polar Express’ at the Paramount cancelled due to pandemic

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- Every year around Christmas time the students at Bonham Elementary look forward to going to the Paramount Theatre, to watch ‘The Polar Express.’ Due to the pandemic, that Christmas tradition was canceled this year.

“Bonham opened up their school in 1954, the same year we opened up our church,” said Pioneer Drive Baptist Church Associate Pastor Jeff Reid.

The Pioneer Drive Baptist Church and Bonham Elementary are located right across the street from each other, and they have shared a special connection for generations.

For the past 13-years, the Prime Timers from the church have given Bonham and its students a special Christmas donation.

“It’s to use for the boys and girls. It’s used for medical. It’s used for doctor’s appointments. It’s used for food. It’s used for clothing, but some of that money is used just to have fun,” said Reid.

Some of that fun includes the Christmas tradition of going to the Paramount to watch the classic movie, ‘The Polar Express.’

“They load up in 13 yellow dogs in their pajamas. It’s quite a sight. It’s exciting, and they travel over to the Paramount. Some of us from the church go and we join in on the fun, and it’s just a chance to be good neighbors,” said Reid.

Although the students of Bonham Elementary will not have the opportunity to go watch ‘The Polar Express’ with the Prime Timers and their classmates this year, Reid says he can not wait to continue the tradition next Christmas.

“Hopefully we’ll be doing something’s this spring with Bonham, keeping and maintaining a wonderful relationship all these many years,” said Reid.

According to Reid, over the years the Pioneer Drive Baptist Church has donated a total of about $85,000 to Bonham Elementary.