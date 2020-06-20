Buffalo Gap Flea Market returns with vendors taking extra precautions for COVID-19

Buffalo Gap, TX. (KTAB/KRBC)- The Buffalo Gap Flea Market is returning this weekend after being shut down for the last three months due to COVID-19.

“We’ve been doing it for 18-years, and we just enjoy doing it,” said Buffalo Gap Flea Market Assistant Coordinator John Molina.

Before the pandemic, vendors from all over the Big Country and Heartland would get together on the third Saturday of each month to sell and trade. One vendor says he depends on this monthly flea market to provide for his family.

“Very important, this is my livelihood you know? This is what I do, this is how I survive and feed my family, feed my kids, who is not kids no more they’re adults now, but how I feed myself,” said vendor Chambah Alfred.

Organizers say they are using signs and other symbols to keep the foot-traffic as organized as possible.

“Six-foot away, you know and I’ve got this ribbon that people can’t come up there crowded. I had to put up an entrance, enter, exit signs,” said Molina.

With the Coronavirus continuing to spread around the country, Chambah says he is taking extra measures to keep himself and everyone he meets this weekend safe.

“I don’t know what he has, I don’t know where he went to, I don’t know what’s on his clothing, and likewise me, he don’t know what I have, what’s on my clothing, all of that. So we all have to cautious and take certain precautions even more than what they say,” said Chambah Alfred.

As the state of Texas continues to reopen, Mr. Molina says he is expecting attendance to rise in the coming months.

“We’re starting to get back in a normal schedule. I think this weekend, we’ll have a pretty good weekend, but maybe next month will be a lot more better weekend, because a lot of people are going to be aware of what’s going on now,” said Molina.