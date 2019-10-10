Business Mercado (Telemundo)

Eureka, Illinois (CBS) – For the first time, we are hearing from the family of a 9-year-old boy accused of intentionally setting a fire to the family home. Katie Alwood fought back tears as she spoke about her son, Kyle. He was charged this week with five counts of first-degree murder, killing five people one night in April. Alwood allowed CBS News to disclose his name and picture.

"Everyone is looking at him like he's some kind of monster, but that's not who he is," Alwood told CBS News correspondent Errol Barnett, adding, "People make mistakes, and that's what this is. Yes, it was a horrible tragedy, but it's still not something to throw his life away over."