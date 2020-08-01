Captain Jerry Medley retires after 47 years with Abilene Fire Department

ABILENE, Texas. (KTAB/KRBC)– On Friday, the Abilene Fire Department watched one of its long time firefighters walk off into the sunset. Captain Jerry Medley retired after serving 47-years with the Abilene Fire Department. Abilene Fire Chief Cande Flores says Captain Medley is leaving behind an unforgettable legacy.

“His impact on our department, I mean you can’t measure that kind of experience, that kind of years, and the fact that he is the kind of person who is always willing to show somebody, and tell them how things are supposed to be done, and does it through example. It’s invaluable,” said Chief Flores.

“Anybody that can work in the fire service for 47-years, and not lose the amount of dedication and enthusiasm that Captain Medley had is unbelievable,” said KTAB Meteorologist and retired firefighter of 32-years Pete Beretta.

The Fire Department usually leaves their radio line open for calls, but on Friday all eight fire stations in Abilene jumped on the airways to salute one of their own.

“They found a way to give their respect and to kind of give their good wishes, and we did it quickly over the radio,” said Chief Flores.

Chief Flores says he has learned a lot from Captain Medley over the years, and adds Captain Medley will always be a member of the Abilene Fire Department family.

“It is so heartbreaking to know he’s retiring today, but we’re also very proud of him. We’re also congratulating him on his retirement, and it is well deserved,” said Chief Flores.

On Friday, Mayor Anthony Williams declared July 31st, “Captain Jerry Medley Day.”