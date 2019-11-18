Chick-fil-A ends donations to charities with anti-LGBTQ views

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Chick-fil-A announced on Monday it will refine its “giving approach” and will give to a smaller number of organizations “working exclusively in the areas of education, homelessness, and hunger.”

In a statement, the fast-food chain known for its conservative and Christian values said it will no longer donate to The Salvation Army and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, two groups that have been criticized by LGBTQ advocates.

Chick-fil-A had previously worked with both groups to fund specific programs working directly with underprivileged children.

The company said next year, it will expand partnerships with the education nonprofit Junior Achievement USA and the homeless-youth organization Covenant House International.

Chick-fil-A also said it would dedicate $25,000 to a local food bank following each new Chick-fil-A opening.

“The Foundation will no longer make multiyear commitments and will reassess its philanthropic partnerships annually to allow maximum impact,” the statement read. “These partners could include faith-based and non-faith-based charities.”

Chick-fil-A has faced major backlash in the past as its owners have donated to anti-LGBT causes.

Chick-fil-A says it has “no policy of discrimination against any group,” and that its corporate purpose is “to glorify God by being a faithful steward of all that is entrusted to us.”

The fast-food company is known for its anti-LGBTQ reputation and opposition to same-sex marriage and has met it with swift criticism as it tries to expand internationally.

Last month the UK’s first Chick-fil-A announced it would be closing days after opening amid several LGBTQ protests outside the restaurant.

Closer to home, the principal of a New Orleans school made headlines in October when he decided to turn down a free lunch offered to teachers by Chick-fil-A “out of respect to our LGBTQ staff.”

