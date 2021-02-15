City of Abilene using Rose Park Senior Activity Center as a Warming Center during winter storm

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KTAB)- It is not every day the Key City, the Big Country, or the state of Texas experiences freezing and snowy weather conditions.

“A lot of people are finding out for the first time if their home can withstand something like this,” said City of Abilene Communications Director Mari Cockerell.



To combat the sub-freezing temperatures and rampant snowfall, the City of Abilene is opening the Rose Park Senior Activity Center to the public.



“We’ve set up a warming center, and the idea there is that there will surely be residents who have homes but are finding out they may not be equipped to really deal with this extreme weather,” said Cockerell.



The warming center is open to anyone who needs a place to stay.

City Officials say the center will be open through at least Monday, but possibly longer depending on how the storm develops.



“It’s one thing to have your pipes burst, or find out that your electricity is out, or that your home just cannot insulate well, but then to realize we’re in this for a few days until things get warm enough to get help,” said Cockerell.



Large gatherings have been discouraged during the pandemic, so when dealing with a situation like this the city plans to take the necessary steps to protect those seeking shelter from the weather, and encourage mask wearing to protect everyone from the virus as well.



“In a situation like this, the most imminent danger is going to be extreme cold and what that might do to people. So we’re taking that on first, but trying to be as cautious and aware with COVID precautions at the same time,” said Cockerell.



Cockerell says it has not been easy for the City of Abilene to adjust to these extreme weather conditions, but there are other venues the city could use to shelter people if the situation calls for it.