City officials ramp up response to Coronavirus

ABILENE, TX. (KTAB/KRBC)- There are still no confirmed cases of Coronavirus in the Key City but, Abilene officials are following the advice of the CDC limiting gatherings and working to slow the spread of the virus.

According to Mayor Anthony Williams, gatherings have been limited to no more than 50 people. City officials have been ramping up support, and are willing to do whatever is takes to protect Abilene from the coronavirus.

“The first positive test case that Abilene, Taylor County health department has, at 5:00pm that day, we will reduce gathering sizes to 10 or less,” said City Manager Robert Hanna.

Even though there are still zero confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Taylor County, it’s already having a negative impact on small business in the area.

“I spoke to a couple of retailers yesterday and they’ve already seen a reduction in revenue of around 20%,” said Mayor Anthony Williams 

City officials have been in lock step with medical professionals from our local hospitals.

“If you have some mild symptoms, not sure but concerned you’re most likely, safest, and best off just to stay home. Treat yourself with the Tylenol, the Ibuprofen, the over the counter medications,” said Hendrick Medical Center’s Dr. Stephen Lowry.

Dealing with this virus will be uncomfortable and has already disrupted the lives of millions of people all over the world, but Mayor Williams believes this community has the strength to fight through it.

“I have faith, not only in those men and women that are part of this process, as a Christian I have faith in God,” said Mayor Williams.

