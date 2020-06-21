Community comes together after Church in Aspermont is destroyed in overnight fire

ASPERMONT, TX. (KTAB/KRBC)- According to the Stonewall Volunteer Fire Department, at around midnight on Friday an electrical fire set the First Baptist Church in Aspermont ablaze.

“The fire department got here, they did the best they could do, everybody did the best they could do, we just couldn’t save it,” said church member Troy Swink.

According to a local volunteer firefighter, harsh winds from Friday night’s thunderstorm blew telephone wires onto the side of the church, creating sparks, which eventually started the fire.

“I lost everything in my office, papers from all these years files, books, notes, you know everything in the office,” said Pastor Kenny Platte.

With help from a nearby neighbor, the First Baptist Church Family Life Center avoided damage, despite it being located right next to the church.

“The fire department called me and asked me if I’d be willing to bring one of my machines to town to help knock the walls down. If it fell towards the Family Life Center, it would’ve hit. It would’ve hit that and tore it up and probably got it going on fire,” said Swenson resident Jeff Sedberry.

Pastor Platte says this tragedy has the potential to bring the members of his church and the entire community closer together.

“As we minister to each other, I feel like we’ll have an even greater connection with one another after all this happened. So I’m looking forward to seeing what the Lord’s gonna do next for us,” said Pastor Platte.

According to Pastor Platte it will take some time to rebuild what they have lost, and he said it is important now more than ever for his church to continue to serve others.

“It’s part of what we do out here, we help our neighbors. Like the scripture says you know? “Love your neighbor as yourself,” and Jesus said who’s your neighbor? These are my neighbors and I’m going to do what I can to help them,” said Sedberry.