Congressman Jodey Arrington shares thoughts on Big Country’s COVID-19 response

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – As we continue to fight COVID-19, Big Country Congressman Jodey Arrington shared his thoughts on the work Abilene and the surrounding areas have been doing to slow down the spread.

“We need to lead by example. That’s the first rule of leadership, lead by example,” said Representative Jodey Arrington.

To make sure the Big Country is taking the proper steps to reduce the spread of COVID-19, Congressman Arrington continues to be in constant communication with Mayor Anthony Williams.

“We’re partners and we’re working closely. He calls me, I call him, we make sure that we’re working in concert. I think he’s got the tougher job, quite frankly, because a lot of these decisions in my opinion, ought to be made at the local level,” said Rep. Arrington.

Dyess Air Force Base and its military members have played a major role in this community for years and this pandemic is another opportunity from them to show how helpful they can be.

“Our airlift wing is as important as our bomber wing. They’re involved in humanitarian exercises to support our allies around the world and to engage in pandemics like this that are global disasters,” said Rep. Arrington.

While Americans continue to fall ill, lose their jobs, businesses, homes, and even their loved ones to COVID-19, Congressman Arrington says the government should use the money its already allocated for relief, before spending more.

“I don’t believe we need to send more direct assistance checks out, I think we need to make sure unemployment safety-net works, but it doesn’t work against people going back to their jobs,” said Rep. Arrington.

Dealing with this pandemic hasn’t been easy for anyone, but Congressman Arrington says he is proud of how the Big Country has responded.

“We’ve been hunkering down, people have been doing their part making sacrifices all across the board because these are folks who have a business to run, they have lives to live, these are front line healthcare workers,” said Rep. Arrington.

You can watch the interview with Congressman Jodey Arrington in its entirety on bigcountryhomepage.com.