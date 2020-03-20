Coronavirus forces restaurants to close dining areas

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- As the response to the coronavirus becomes more intense, the impact on local businesses increases as well.

New regulations from the Federal and State governments have forced local restaurants to close their dining halls, and take a hard look at the future of their businesses.

“It’s gonna be hard, it’s inconvenient, it touches everybody’s life. It knows no race, creed, or color,” said Schlotzsky’s General Manager Casey Kilborn.

“You don’t realize how much comes into a business until this happens and everybody’s impacted,” said owner of The Flipping Egg Tammy Reese.

“Right now we’re a little uncertain but we’re hopeful. We’ve got a great crew that takes care of us here on a regular basis at Vagabond Pizza,” said owner of Vagabond Pizza Jessica Adams.

“It’s gonna hurt, we hurt already, but this is how it is, and in my opinion we’re in disease war and we have to fight,” said Luigi, owner of Luigi’s Little Italy.

The coronavirus has impacted all walks of life, forcing employees to stay at home, when they would be working to feed their families.

“Schools closed and some of our employees are not going to be able to get here already because their kids are at home and they’re having to do the day care themselves at home. So they’re not coming in, and they’re not making money”, said Reese.

Even though restaurants dining areas are closed for the foreseeable future, they’re making necessary changes to meet the needs of their customers, while protecting their employees as well.

“Call into us, and get us to delivery for you, so that our servers that are no making any tip money in the dining room, can make money doing the exact same thing they were doing here, but taking it to your home,” said Reese.