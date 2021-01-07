Couple divided between Abilene and The Netherlands with a baby on the way

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- Long distance relationships usually tend to be complicated in more ways than one, and the pandemic has not made being separated from loved ones any easier.

“When she’s going through customs her passport will be flagged, and they would tell her you gotta turn around and go back home,” said Abilene Resident Jonathan Riehn.

When the pandemic started flights all over the world were cancelled. For Bente Riehn, that meant she could not fly back home to the Netherlands after visiting her husband and family in Abilene.

After receiving advice not to travel home for safety reasons, and after being denied for her green card multiple times, Bente Riehn unintentionally overstayed her U.S. Visa.

She was eventually able to fly to the Netherlands, but when she tried coming back to the United States a few months later, she ran into some legal problems.

“During her interviews, 2 1/2hrs long roughly, they said we agree that this relationship is legit, but we can’t approve you because you did overstay your Visa,” said Jonathan Riehn.

According to Jonathan Riehn, for unintentionally overstaying her visa his wife Bante is now legally banned from the United State for 3-years.

“Right now it looks like her, and our almost 18 month old are technically homeless in the Netherlands,” said Jonathan Riehn.

In addition to taking care of her 18-month-old son, Bente Riehn is also 6-months pregnant.

“Anybody that’s had a baby, you know that you need both parents there, especially in the first couple of months,” said Jonathan Riehn.

Jonathan Riehn’s parents came to Abilene from Tennessee to support him during this complex situation.

“We’ll do anything, we’ll go anywhere, we’ll talk to anybody that could possibly help with this situation,” said Jonathan Riehn’s Mother Christina Riehn.

“If we need to go to Washington, D.C. and knock on every door we will,” said Jonathan Riehn’s Father Richard Riehn.

Jonathan Riehn says both he and his wife Benta have had countless sleepless nights thinking about the moment they will see each other again. Despite the obstacles in their way, no matter how much paperwork there is, this couple is determined to bring their family together as soon as possible.

“We will make it through it. We will figure out some way to make it work. But it is something as a husband, that you think this is when I need to be there for her, and potentially it might not happen,” said Jonathan Riegn.

In a desperate plea for help, the Riehn family has reached out to multiple public officials, including Representative Jodey Arrington and Senator Ted Cruz to help expedite the process.

The family created a GoFundMe page to help pay for living expenses and legal fees.