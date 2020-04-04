COVID-19 soon to disrupt automotive shops access to car parts

ABILENE, TX. (KTAB/KRBC)- COVID-19 has had an unprecedented impact on local restaurants, schools, the oil industry, and now the automotive industry. Procter Automotive has served the Abilene community since 1947, and they have seen their share of economic ups and downs. Due to travel restrictions designed to protect the public from the Coronavirus, they might have a major problem on their hands in the near future.

“We’re going to have problems getting parts. Manufacturers are closing down and shutting down, and the warehouses are shutting down. So we’re gonna have a difficulty finding parts if things don’t change in the near future,” said Owner of Procter Automotive Jimmy Campbell.

With it becoming more important for everyone to stay as clean as possible, Procter Automotive is taking extra precautions to try and keep everyone safe.

“Disinfecting the vehicles when we pick it up, when we come back we work on the car, then we disinfect it when we drop it off,” said Campbell.

“Wearing gloves constantly, having the stirring wheel sanitized, you know I keep a can of Lysol, and I constantly change gloves every time I get in the vehicle, in and out,” said automotive technician Lupe Cardona.

This pandemic has had a monumental impact on employees and their families in more ways than one.

“Having to bring my child to work with me. She’s having to be back there doing her school work, while I’m also do my job that I normally do,” said service provider Billy Johnson.

With workers getting laid off around the world, these employees know they are fortunate to still have the jobs they need to support their families.

“It affects everybody financially big time. I’m glad that I’m still able to work here, you know still keep going,” said Cardona.

“With people driving less, cars are gonna break less. So its got to effect our business overall,” said Campbell.