COVID-19 top stories of the week

ABILENE, TX (KTAB/KRBC)- Despite the looming threat of COVID-19, this week we saw an outpouring of emotion and support from people all across the Big Country.

“There are no finer people, than the men and women who work for this City of Abilene serving this community. They’ve done an incredible job and I’m proud to work with them,” said City Manager Robert Hanna.

In an effort to avoid furloughing workers and stabilize the flow of operations, Taylor County started an “emergency pay” system, to help employees deal with the countless ways the Coronavirus has impacted their lives.

“They have closed your child’s daycare center, if you have nobody, if you have somebody elderly at home and you come to work and get sick and go home and spread it to them, all of those create that emergency situation for us. So we wanted to try to keep everybody as safe as we could,” said Judge Downing Bolls.

On Friday military members from Dyess Air Force Base flew their planes over Abilene to show support for everyone fighting on the front lines against COVID-19.

“Saying not only thank you to me, but also to my co-workers, my friends, and it’s something special to know that he is showing his support as well,” said Hendrick Medical Center Social Worker Daniella Duckworth.

This week we spoke with Congressman Jodey Arrington, who said he is proud of how the Big Country has responded to this unprecedented situation.

“We’ve been hunkering down, people have been doing their part making sacrifices all across the board, because these are folks that have a business to run, they have lives to live, these are front line healthcare workers,” said Rep. Jodey Arrington.

With Governor Abbott expected to address the progress of his plan to reopen Texas on Monday, in a special Common Council meeting Mayor Anthony Williams said he wants to make sure there is no confusion over the Governor’s plans.

“We are going to be consistent in regards to what his next order looks like, and that’ll be the language. We will have an opportunity on Monday to provide some clarity so there’s no ambiguity in regards to what the order will look like,” said Mayor Anthony Williams.

You can catch Governor Abbott’s press conference live Monday, May 18th, at 2:00pm on KTAB and KRBC, as well as stream it right here on bigcountryhomepage.com.