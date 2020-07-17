Critical staffing initiatives underway at Hendrick Medical Center

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – In an effort to make sure patients get the care they need, Hendrick Medical Center is starting critical staffing initiatives. Hendrick released a video Wednesday afternoon with President and CEO Brad Holland discussing the ins and outs of the new plan.

“As a community, we got a little complacent because we are tired of COVID-19, like we’re done with it, the problem is, it’s not done with us,” said Mayor Anthony Williams.

With medical professionals fighting the pandemic on a daily basis, Brad Holland says staffing has become an issue.

“Between the two hospitals we actually have more than 50 employees positive for COVID or quarantined as a result of being close to a COVID patient. Therefore the care gap is increased at this point in time,” said Holland.

Holland says the critical staffing initiatives are designed to help Hendrick prepare for the continued surge in coronavirus cases.

“We’re working with our staff to schedule extra shifts. Unfortunately we’re reducing or eliminating scheduled vacation for our staff, and we’re reallocating staff so we can continue to provide elective surgeries,” said Holland.

While frontline workers are giving up their vacation time to help the community battle COVID-19, the city is working beside them to find some sort of relief.

“We talk to healthcare professionals multiple times a day. The health district is engaging multiple times a day here in the region, the city, but also the state and the nation,” said Mayor Williams.

In order to stay as safe as possible and one day put an end to this pandemic, Brad Holland says everyone has to do their part.

“If you could continue to wear a mask in public, practice frequent hand hygiene, carry hand sanitizer with you when you go out, don’t touch your face, continue to practice your social distancing, avoid unnecessary outings, and if you feel sick, stay at home,” said Holland.

If you’re experiencing any COVID-19 related symptoms and need to get tested, you can text “COVIDHELP” to 325-216-4824.