Dr. Young addresses possible summer school plans for AISD

ABILENE, TX. (KTAB/KRBC)- With school moving online due to COVID-19, the conclusion of this school year as been anything but normal. Currently AISD plans on holding in person summer school classes. According to Abilene ISD Superintendent Dr. David Young, safety protocols like maintaining a 10 student to one teacher ratio, temperature checks, sanitizing stations, and masks will be used.

“In person summer school. We’ll be having that at Johnston Elementary School, Craig Middle School, and Abilene High School, with some Special Education and English as a Second Language services to be provided at Bowie Elementary School,” said Dr. David Young.

To accommodate families who are not comfortable with sending their kids to school in person, Dr. Young says, AISD will have an online option as well as a paper option.

“We might have folks that aren’t quite there yet on in person, in the summer, and that’s okay, and hopefully by august they are there, but even in august we’ll have a mechanism for serving students,” said Dr. Young.

This year summer school will be invite only, to ensure the students who need the extra help, get it.

“Students that we know have had difficulty during this time of COVID-19 closure, as well as those students that were struggling through the first four to six weeks of this academic school year before we were closed,” said Dr. Young.

With so many decisions left to be made heading into next school year, this summer could provide much needed insight into how school could be run moving forward.

“If we invite “x” number of kids to summer school and only 50% come in person, I think that will tell us a little bit about what we might, could expect in the fall,” said Dr. Young.

For the students invited, the expected summer school dates are June 15th-25th, and July 6th-16th. Protocol for summer school is still being solidified, and early next week Governor Abbot is expected to address plans summer school across Texas.