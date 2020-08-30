Duo shoots 1,000 free throws for Big Brothers Big Sisters Fundraiser

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- After having to cancel two of their biggest fundraising events of the year because of the pandemic, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Abilene began the, Choose Your Challenge Fundraiser. On Saturday morning one big, little duo participated in the fundraiser by hitting the court at the local YMCA.

“Jacob’s my little brother. We’ve been matched for about four years, and we thought, well we like playing basketball, what if we shot 1000 free throws, 500 each, and then try to raise money that way,” said Big Brothers Big Sisters of Abilene President Mark Rogers.

Rogers says the public donations raised from this challenge go directly to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Abilene, with hopes of supporting the one on one mentoring the organization provides.

“It feels really good, because you know I get to help people, and I also get to have fun shooting some hoops,” said Mark Roger’s younger brother Jacob Bynum.

Rogers says this challenge is about more than just raising money.

“The fundraising piece of it is kind of on the backburner. The main point is, it’s giving an opportunity for our bigs and littles to do something fun and challenging together, and to be a part of the community in a larger way,” said Rogers.

Bynum says one of the best things about this challenge is that it can be accepted by anyone, anywhere.

“Anyone can come out here and shoot some free throws, but it’s a good thing to come out here and do it for a good cause,” said Bynum.

Rogers and Bynum made a total of 584 free throws from the charity stripe, raising more than $6,000.

“We’ve got several other matches that have committed to this challenge, they just don’t know what activity they’re doing yet, and so that’s the beauty of this. It’s not like today is the only day. Any of our matches can do this at any time,” said Rogers.