Encouraging signs from baby giraffes at Abilene Zoo

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- The Abilene Zoo has two new baby giraffes. Shortly after one of them was born, there were serious questions surrounding its health.

“It’s very nerve racking, but we were also just hoping for the best,” said Abilene Zoo Animal Care Specialist Meredith Haney.

The baby giraffe was weaker than she was supposed to be, and had problems standing up. At one point the zoo was not sure if that baby giraffe was going to survive.

“If they don’t drink their moms first milk in that first, really six hours is the most critical, but up to 24 hours, but if they don’t get enough of that first milk they don’t have immunity to common infections,” said Abilene Zoo Veterinarian Dr. Stephanie Carle.

In order to help the baby giraffe gain its strength and improve its immune system the Abilene Zoo used their connections to order and administer giraffe blood plasma.

“We were able to get some from the Columbus Zoo through the Giraffe Plasma Banking Program, and it was flown here and given to this baby girl, and she’s doing fantastic now,” said Dr. Carle.

Animal Care Specialist Meredith Haney works with these giraffes on a daily basis. Haney says having a real connection with these animals plays a huge role in being able to care for them when they need it the most.

“We’re able to do x-rays on her, we’re able to do some blood draws on her, and then milking her. That was also kind of an impromptu thing, but she trusts us so much that she allowed us to be able to do that,” said Haney.

After a rocky start, the Abilene Zoo says both baby giraffes are “healthy,” “thriving,” and are expected to be on exhibit next weekend.

“It just fills you with a lot of joy being able to know that these guys are doing good, and you had a part in that,” said Haney.