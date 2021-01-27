Extra tax form needed for stock market investors using mobile apps and websites

ABILENE (KTAB/KRBC)- Using mobile apps and websites has become more popular in recent years for people who invest in the stock market.

“I don’t think I would’ve done it if I had to go see someone in person,” said Kat Werner.

The stock market has seen its peaks and valleys during the pandemic. More people have gotten involved in the buying and selling of stocks, and the use of investing apps is a major reason why.

“I didn’t immediately invest and dive right in, but I took some time to do some research. Then I had some stock go up, and sold, and bought some more, and now I’m getting deeper and deeper into it,” said Werner.

While the mobile apps are easy to use and even seen as a hobby to some, when tax season rolls around there is a little more paperwork than usual.

“If you sell some stocks and you have any type of proceeds from one of those brokerage accounts, then you’ll also get a 1099,” said Condley and Company Tax Partner Trey Todd.

According to Todd once an investor receives over $10 of interest or dividends, the investment company is required to send out a 1099 form in addition to the W2 form.

“It’ll report your interest. It’ll report dividends. It’ll also report your stock sales. Prior to 2018, you used to just write those deductions off, whatever the investment fees were. A lot of times they’re based on the percentage of the amount of assets that you have,” said Todd.

There are some investors who believe it’s important to have a personal connection, and more background information before they start using the apps to invest their money.

“Speaking to someone in person would definitely top that, just because you get the one on one connection. You can ask just the most random questions, and they’ll have an answer for you, that you can relate to,” said Ruth Gafner.

Gafner is a sophomore at Abilene Christian University, and new to investing in the stock market. Despite not being all-in on the apps, Gafner says the apps are a safe place for learning about investing, and she appreciates the easy access they provide to first time investors.

“I do see it as a gateway to being able to understand how my money can work for me,” said Gafner.