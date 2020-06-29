Fireworks sales on the rise amid pandemic

ABILENE, TX. (KTAB/KRBC)- Nothing quite celebrates America’s birthday like fireworks, and even though the city of Abilene’s 4th of July celebration is still on schedule, there are many public fireworks shows across the country that have been cancelled because of COVID-19. With the 4th of July less than a week away, Alamo Fireworks Communications Director Chelsea Bode says the company’s sales are increasing, but not for the reason one might think.

“About four times more business right now than we were this time last year, and we think it’s due to the fact that counties and cities are shutting down their fireworks show, people don’t have places to go gather and watch fireworks,” said Alamo Fireworks Communications Director Chelsea Bode.

While Alamo Fireworks has seen increases in sales of different sizes of fireworks, that is not the case for all fireworks stores.

“We’ve seen people steer away from the fireworks that fly higher than most. We’ve seen people stick to like smaller ground, the fountains and the firecrackers and not so much the mortars,” said Bad Boyz Fireworks Salesman Nate Ruffing.

People travel all over the country to participate in 4th of July festivities, but Nate Ruffing says this year might be a little different because of the pandemic.

“I don’t know of any people that I hang out with that made big plans like they usually do to go camping or leave, or head out for the long weekends, so I expect people to be around,” said Ruffing.

On top of travel limitations, Alamo Fireworks’ Chelsea Bode says the closing of local businesses could also be having an impact of people’s decisions to hold their own 4th of July celebrations.

“Bars are closing down, restaurants are closing down, and so all of those things that are unfortunate for the other parts of the economy, we think are driving people to, you know, what can they do? Nothing’s more 4th of July than fireworks,” said Bode.

According to Alamo Fireworks and Bad Boyz Fireworks, they are expecting sales to go even higher the closer we get to Independence Day.