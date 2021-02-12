Food flying off the shelves as snowy weekend approaches

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- People across the Key City are heading to super markets to stock up on essential products.

“When the pandemic first hit, and it was the same thing. No carts up front, not bread left,” said United Supermarkets Bakery Clerk Rea Daneen.

Milk, eggs, bread, firewood, and other hot ticket items are flying off the shelves at United Supermarkets, as people in Abilene prepare for a winter snowstorm the likes of which they are not used to seeing.

“The guys comes in, and 30 minutes later you can’t tell that he stocked anything,” said Daneen.

Tim Farrar has been the Store Director of the United Supermarkets on East North 10th Street for the past 18-years, and to keep up with the increase in foot traffic this week he has had to make some adjustments to his staff.

“We’re adding extra staffing in the stores to kind of keep all of the check stands flowing, and keep all of the team members in place to get the guests in and out as fast as we can,” said Farrar.

“It really wasn’t bad at all. The checkers are so fast, and the lines weren’t that bad. I was wondering when I came in because there were no baskets,” said Abilene resident Cheryl Jones.

Cheryl jones is a teacher in Abilene, and she told me she did her important shopping earlier in the week, but there was one item she forgot that she could not live without.

“I needed my diet Dr. Pepper, because I’m going to go lock myself in my house, start a fire, and grade papers,” said Jones.

Despite the increase in customers as people pick up what they need for their families, United Supermarkets does not plan on changing its hours.