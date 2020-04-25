DAV building originally used at Camp Barkeley suffering from foundation issues

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – One of the last remaining buildings still left from Camp Barkeley suffered major damage last night.

“The floor in here, bowed. It dropped. We have, I think, a 12-inch drop on the right, and a 8-inch drop on the left,” said Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter 36 Commander Seth Cole.

Chapter 36 of the DAV has been operating out of this building since it was built in 1947. This catastrophe was the last thing the DAV needed during this pandemic.

“We think it was structural, settling the building being as old as it is. Something that we just didn’t know was going on underneath the sheetrock. The only thing we could think of that the building settled and now we’re losing it,” said Commander Cole.

Veterans traveled from all over the state to seek advice from Chapter 36, and learn how to get the V.A. benefits they earned.

“We help 12 counties and the veterans in them. We also have people traveling to us from as far away as Houston, Corpus, Lubbock, and Amarillo and Dallas,” said Commander Cole.

The DAV is run by volunteers and financed by community contributions, so they’re asking for your support more than ever before.

“This is something bigger than we could’ve planned for, this is something that was unexpected, and we’re gonna ask the community to help,” said Commander Cole.

If you’re interested in helping our veterans in their time of need, reach out to Chapter 36 abilenetxdav.org.