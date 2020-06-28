Fundraiser barbecue for Clyde family mourning the loss of their daughter

CLYDE, TX. (KTAB/KRBC)- On Saturday, Clyde community members came together to support the family of Isabella Baird, an 11-year-old girl killed in a house fire earlier this week. In an effort to raise money to help the Baird family pay for Isabella’s funeral and other expenses, Cylde’s One Stop held a barbecue and a silent auction.

“As a mother of three and another one on the way, I could not even imagine losing one of my children. It is a tragedy. It is one of the saddest, hardest things, and I couldn’t even imagine what the parents are going through,” said Tracy Wood.

The owners of Woods BBQ say they are proud to have the opportunity to help a fellow member of the Clyde community.

“As a small community we try to do what we can for each other, and so whenever they asked us to cook, I mean, hands down we said no thought about it. We were more than grateful to do this for everybody, for Justin and his family,” said Wood.

In the wake of this tragedy the manager of Clyde’s One Stop says, it is more important than anything else for Clyde to be there for the Baird family during their time of need.

“They have a name for a child that’s lost both parents, which is orphan. They have a name for a spouse, which has lost their spouse, which is widow or widower. But they have no name for a parents that’s lost a child,” said Clyde’s One Stop Manager Kenda Aust.

Isabella’s father, Justin Baird says he would not be able to make it through the loss of his daughter if it was not for his friends supporting him every step of the way.

“This is fantastic, everybody pulling together, everybody being here. Everybody knew Isabella, she was a sweet girl,” said Isabella’s father Justin Baird.