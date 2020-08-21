Hardin-Simmons University making online learning more personal, wins ‘Course of the Year’ award

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – During the pandemic, Hardin-Simmons University (HSU) entered one of its online classes into a peer-reviewed competition. The classes ended up winning ‘Course of the Year,’ from the Association of Christian Distance Educators.

“We were getting lessons about the character of the faculty that are here and the flexibility of our students,” said Hardin-Simmons University Director of Online Learning Dr. Scott Hamm.

HSU’s Digital Media and Curriculum Integration course focuses on maintaining the in-class connection between students, teachers, the course material and religion outside of the classroom.

“It allows not only our students, but our faculty to be creative. So we can address those four critical connections in an online course in a way that makes sense for us,” said Dr. Hamm.

Dr. Hamm says he uses music, pets, and even creating digital birthday cards to help personalize his online classes in an effort make his students more comfortable.

“There’s little things like that, that you can be intentional about and make the technology-enhanced or remote learning special, and different,” said Dr. Hamm.

This is not the first time HSU has won an award for their advancements in online learning. A couple of years ago, the university started using text messages to engage their students outside of class.

“Instead of information that we might send in an email or spend time in class doing something, we can send that electronically or give that to the students in a way they can consume it on their own time,” said Dr. Hamm.

Dr. Hamm says the use of technology can have positive impacts on everyone involved and improve the quality of education students receive.

“Our face-to-face teaching and learning processes are going to be better from here on out, because it was allowing us to connect and engage students in ways that we hadn’t previously done it that kind of enhances now, the face-to-face experience,” said Dr. Hamm.

According to Dr. Hamm, HSU is in the process of developing new online courses in cyber security, diversity, equity, and inclusion, as well as online teaching and administration.