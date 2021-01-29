Healthcare workers providing in-home care bridging social gap for senior citizens during pandemic

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Since the pandemic started, healthcare workers have been given more responsibilities when caring for senior citizen patients.

“We cannot leave our seniors in the dark,” said Home Instead Operations Manager Acacia Abshire.

Home Instead is an organization designed to help care for senior citizens in their homes and in senior living facilities.

When caring for a senior citizen where they live, Home Instead’s healthcare providers have to take extra precautions to keep themselves and their patients safe.

“We’re doing temperature checks, making sure caregivers have the proper PPE to wear prior to going,” said Abshire.

“It’s kind of become second nature just doing these things. I think it’ll take a new adjustment when we do finally get past this virus,” said Home Instead Caregiver Daniel Youngblood.

During the pandemic, it has not been easy for many senior citizens to communicate with family members, and mental illnesses like Alzheimer’s or Dementia can complicate the situation even more.

“There are people who are sharp as a tack that are still frustrated that they aren’t able to see their loved ones on a regular basis,” said Youngblood.

With limited visitations allowed for safety reasons, Youngblood says over the past several months he has tried to be like an extra family member for his patients.

“There would be some days where we would be the only people they’d see. So I think that’s a big responsibility, and I think we take it as such, and to me I think that is an encouraging thing because you get to be a big part of these people’s lives,” said Youngblood.

Due to the increased demand for home care providers during the pandemic, Home Instead is looking to hire about 20 new medical professionals to permanent positions.

“The folks we’re working with are the most vulnerable population and demographic. So obviously that puts a lot on us to do our part to make sure we’re keeping them safe,” said Youngblood.

“It’s up to us to make sure that we’re still there, and we’re impacting their lives one day at a time,” said Abshire.

Abshire says about 10% of their care providers have received the COVID-19 vaccine, and she is working on making sure all of them get it to limit any kind of exposure to the senior citizens they serve.