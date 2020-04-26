Hendrick commits to protect employees from layoffs

ABILENE, TX. (KTAB/KRBC)- With the number of confirmed Coronavirus cases continuing to rise, Hendrick Medical Center is preparing to take the fight into the summer.

“Three ways to beat COVID-19 are testing, testing, and testing,” said President & CEO of Hendrick Health System Brad Holland.

With limited testing available nationwide, Hendrick Medical Center is able to test up to 240 patients a week. Wearing masks, gloves, and other protective gear is necessary to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“Asymptomatic carriers may be all around us, and if you don’t have the luxury of being tested yet, like the most of us, wear a mask, and that not only protects you, but more importantly it protects the people around you,” said Holland.

During a time when so many people are losing their jobs and businesses are shutting down, Hendrick plans to protect its employees who put their lives on the line each day to fight this pandemic.

“Our board of trustees and administration have made the commitment not to lay employees off, not to furlough employees and mitigate any reduction in pay,” said Holland.

According to Holland, Hendrick is not expecting to see a peak, plateau, or decrease in cases until at least June.

“I can only hope that social mitigation keeps you and your family safe, but we do and are preparing to live with COVID-19 for quite some time,” said Holland.