Hendrick Health receives first batch of COVID-19 vaccines

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Hendrick Health received its first batch of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines on Thursday. Hendrick Health Pharmacy Clinical Manager Dr. Greg Perry says the delivery is a step in the right direction.

“This is our best opportunity to date, to end the shutdowns, end having to wear masks, to end the pandemic, and the pain and suffering that goes with it,” said Dr. Perry.

In order to preserve the vaccine, it must be stored at -70 degrees, so Hendrick Health brought in a special freezer. This initial batch of vaccines is specifically for healthcare workers, who will start receiving their vaccines on Friday, Hendrick says.

“When it becomes available to the community, and outside of hospitals and first-line healthcare workers, we encourage people to take it. It is your decision, but the data we have to date, it is effective, and it’s safe,” said Dr. Perry.

Dr. Perry says this delivery is personal to him and to all healthcare workers who have been putting their lives on the line to fight the pandemic on a daily basis.

“This is a very, very great moment in medicine, and in science, and in research, and I embrace it. It’s emotional,” said Dr. Perry.

“This vaccine is essential for our community, for our families, for the success of what we need to accomplish over the next few months,” said Hendrick Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rob Wiley.

Dr. Perry and Dr. Wiley say widespread adoption of the vaccine will play a massive role in putting an end to the pandemic. They say they are hopeful the vaccine will be available to the public during the first quarter of 2021.

“We need 70% of our community to get that vaccine for us to develop herd immunity. For us to be able to blunt the effect of COVID, and to return back to normal,” said Dr. Wiley.

“We’re tired and we’re running out of resources. So could this vaccine be our catalyst to ending the pandemic? We pray and we hope so. We feel confident it will,” said Dr. Perry.

According to Hendrick Health, the vaccine is administered in two doses. The second dose is given three weeks after the first.