Heroes recognized at Abilene Police Department for saving lives

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- After serving as Chief of the Abilene Police Department for over a decade, Chief Stan Standridge is leaving the Key City. In what could be his last official act as Chief, APD held a Life Saving Award Ceremony to recognize local heroes.

“It’s been an absolute honor, for my wife Beth and I, to have served with all of you. We are looking for a new era and a new chapter, but we will also miss each and every one of you,” said Chief Standridge.

Four Abilene police officers were presented awards, as well as Craig Middle School nurse Jennifer Hoffman, and Texas Tech Nursing School intern Grant Gamble. Hoffman and Gamble saved the life of 7th-grader Lyric Fisher, who suffered a heart attack while she was at school.

“The heart condition she had, it was unreadable by that monitor, but before that she definitely had no heart rate, and their quick actions definitely made a difference that day,” said Abilene Fire Chief Cande Flores.

There were two APD officers who were promoted to the rank of sergeant. Including Christopher Milliorn, who discussed the difficulty of going through the process of becoming a sergeant, while his wife was in the hospital battling COVID-19.

“There was a good 10 days where that was really stressful. Trying to find the time to make sure the kids are taken care of, make sure my wife is taken care of, and then also trying to study all of the material we had to get ready for the sergeants exam,” said Sgt. Milliorn.

Chief Standridge says he is proud of his time in Abilene, and the work of all the men and women recognized in the ceremony.

“Continue that steadfast desire, continue the careful stewardship, and do remarkable things like what were recognized today, and Abilene is going to be in good hands,” said Chief Standridge.