Howard Payne University holds groundbreaking ceremony for Newbury Family Welcome Center

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- On Thursday afternoon, Howard Payne University hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the Newbury Family Welcome Center.

“This will be the first thing students, and parents, and the community sees when they come on campus,” said Howard Payne University Board of Trustees Chairperson Robert Morrison.

When the Newbury Welcome Center opens it will be located at the front of campus for everyone to see. The new building is being named after the Chancellor and former University President, Dr. Don Newbury.

“People who visit there, whether to go to school or just passing through, need to be made to feel welcome, and we’ve strived to always do that, still do, still love the place, and look forward to the treasure of visiting every chance we get,” said Dr. Newbury.

According to Dr. Newbury, the Family Center aims to bring services from all over campus together, so students do not have to travel far to get the guidance they need.

“Counselors and others in that building where a lot of things can be accomplished under that one roof, that formerly would’ve taken visits to maybe several spots on the campus,” said Dr. Newbury.

Howard Payne University President Dr. Cory Hines says, he is excited to see what doors this new building can open up for the university moving forward.

“It’s gonna be a great opportunity for us to put our best foot forward. It’s a great opportunity for us to show people that here at Howard Payne, students can get a great student experience as they understand what it is they need to do with their lives, and how they can get the training they need to leave our campus to make a difference in our world,” said Dr. Hines.

Board of Trustees Chairperson Robert Morrison says these changes give Howard Payne University the opportunity to build a deeper connection with the community.

“Whenever there’s groundbreaking and change, it energizes not only Howard Payne’s campus, but it energizes the community,” said Morrison.