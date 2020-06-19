Jackson Brothers is why buy local

AUSTIN (KXAN) — There's a growing list of lawmakers pushing for Juneteenth to become a federal holiday. Republican Sen. John Cornyn announced plans to introduce a bipartisan bill Thursday. Earlier in the week, Democratic Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee of Houston did the same.

Not only are lawmakers working to recognize the day, but more and more companies are also making Juneteenth a paid holiday — a first for many. Companies such as Target, Google, JCPenney, and Twitter.