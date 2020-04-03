KTAB News held live forum to help people, businesses adjust during the pandemic

ABILENE, TX. (KTAB)- On Thursday afternoon KTAB News hosted a live forum to help small businesses learn how they can deal with COVID-19. KTAB’s Victor Sotelo was joined by representatives of the small business community to give as much guidance as possible during these troubling times. Businesses are shutting down, employees are being laid off, and more than 10-million people have filed for unemployment benefits.

“We know that there’s been over 750 individuals who have lost their jobs. Those are just the folks we know in over 30 businesses. We know that our numbers for our region, that we’ve had over 900 folks who have filed for unemployment insurance,” said Executive Director of Workforce Solutions of West Central Texas Mary Ross.

“Loss of revenue, and the inability for businesses due to loss of revenue to play their employees, and of course that’s the first thing everyone wants to keep on, they want to look after their employees,” said Regional Director of the Small Business Development Center David Smith.

“In 34 years of doing what I do, having partners in Workforce Solutions, and the Small Business Development Center, and so many others, Abilene is well cared for as it relates to resources available and the ability to get them to the right people,” said CEO & President of the Abilene Chamber of Commerce Doug Peters.

The economic impact of the Coronavirus has been felt across the Big Country, across the nation, and around the world. Stick around on BigCountryHomepage.com for the latest updates on the Coronavirus and how it’s impacting the Big Country.