Large grass fire rips through Hawley putting residents and their homes in danger

HAWLEY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — On Friday afternoon a grass fire ripped through north of Hawley in Jones County on County Road 355. Several homes were threatened by the fire, and some families were more fortunate than others.

“I was at work. My wife called me and told me that neighbors had called her and said the fields were on fire again, so I went ahead and got home as quick as I could,” said local resident Brian Szczurek.

By the time Brian got home, the firefighters had stopped the fire before it reached his house. He considers himself one of the lucky ones.

“The one that came through a couple of years ago, we got lucky the wind was blowing in the other direction, this year not so much. Luckily nothing’s happened to the house, the house is in good shape,” said Brian.

Some of Brian’s neighbors weren’t so lucky. His next door neighbor’s house was damaged, and one of their sheds was completely destroyed. Several firefighters from the Hawley Volunteer Fire Department battled the flames for more than two hours before it was safe for the residents to return to their homes.

“With us having a volunteer fire department out here, we need to support them when they do fundraisers, when they do different things, we need to go out and support them as a community,” said Brian.