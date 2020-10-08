Lee Elementary adopting new teaching philosophy

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – There has been a lot of conversation about changing the names of some schools in Abilene Independent School District (AISD), and now there is a plan to change the education style of one of those schools.



“That can take these kids to a significantly higher academic level than they have been achieving in the past,” said Abilene ISD Associate Superintendent Dr. Dan Dukes.

Next school year AISD is trying something new, and bringing teachers from across the district to the Lee Elementary campus is just part of it.

“We want to create a model school environment. Where you take the very best teachers, put them with the very hardest students to demonstrate how to effectively educate all kinds of students,” said Dr. Dukes.

Dukes says “The Ron Clark Academy” teaching style is meant to create new opportunities for underachieving students, by focusing of their social and emotional learning, as well as academic achievements.

“You don’t feel like you’re in a school building, you feel like you’re at camp. You feel like you are in this experience in this location. The building doesn’t look the same. The teachers don’t act like traditional teachers. There is a family element,” said Dr. Dukes.

To learn as much as they can from other educators, in this system teachers will open up their classrooms to the rest of the district. According to Abilene ISD Superintendent Dr. David Young, maybe even educators from across the region.

“The people that they learn the very best from, are from watching other teachers, and helping each other perfect their craft,” said Dr. Young.

“We truly believe the best professional development is seeing great teaching in action, and that’s what Ron Clark believes as well,” said Dr. Dukes.

Dukes says instead of using teaching methods from decades ago, using new ideas to meet the needs of todays students has the potential to be more effective.

“A big part of it is just the expectation that you can do so much more than what you’re accomplishing now, and not accepting mediocrity in terms of what our kids can accomplish,” said Dr. Dukes.

Dr. Young says the new teaching philosophy and new name for Lee Elementary will both be put into place when the 2021 school year begins.