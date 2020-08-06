Limited visitors allowed at Abilene ISD this year

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Like most school districts, Abilene ISD has had to make some significant changes heading into the new school year. One including a new visitation policy, which Abilene ISD Superintendent Dr. David Young says is designed to limit the amount of people going in and out of each school building. This new policy might make it more difficult for parents to be hands on with their child’s education this year.

“I used to like to go eat lunch with my son, every now and again,” said Abilene resident Lisa Hughes.

According Dr. Young, this year only essential personnel will be allowed on school campuses and other district facilities. This means parents will not be able to spend quality time with their children during lunch or any other time throughout the day.

“Maybe they’ll allow us to eat in the car with our grandchildren. Maybe they’ll put picnic tables outside available to grandparents,” said Cooper High School Special Needs Education Teacher Mary Hope Sandoval.

One concerned parent who has a son about to start the first grade says she feels the pandemic might put a wall in between her and her son’s education.

“I like to know what’s going on in class, what he’s learning. I like to know his teacher a little bit, and also I like to know the kids he interacts with every day,” said Hughes.

“Certainly if a parent still has business with the school we’re going to engage in that. They may come for art meetings, or 504 meetings, or teacher conferences, things like that. We’re just going to figure it out as a community and do what’s best for kids,” said Dr. Young.

During the pandemic it might be more difficult for parents of special needs students to help support their children while they are away at school.

“Our special needs do require more attention and help, and we are going to have to do it at a distance, which is going to be a challenge,” said Sandoval.

Sandoval says in order to create a safe environment for all parties involved, everyone needs to do their part.

“If it’s inconvenient for us, just think of the children and the people who are ill, the medically fragile. It’s about them too. So we need to not be selfish,” said Sandoval.

All visitors will have to go through the same health screening students, teachers, and staff do on a daily basis.