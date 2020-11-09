LISTEN: Texas mom fights for veteran son’s access to state hospital treatment

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A downward PTSD spiral leads a veteran to shoot up his parents’ Comal County home, resulting in a four-year pre-trial loop between jail and state hospitals.

That’s part of the story KXAN investigators are telling in the third, standalone season of the Catalyst podcast, which accompanies our “Locked in Limbo” investigation into the long waits mentally ill inmates in Texas face in order to get help.

Listen to the third season of the Catalyst podcast and its exploration of the justice system’s need to establish mental competency before inmates can go to trial.

Previous podcast seasons explored mass violence and missing persons in Texas.

