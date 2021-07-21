More forensic evidence, personal testimony given on Day 3 of Rodney Reed appeal hearing

BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — Dozens of witnesses have now taken the stand in Rodney Reed’s evidentiary hearing, and testimony continued on Wednesday.

Reed’s attorneys have spent the last two days presenting new evidence they say points to Reed’s innocence and implicates another man in the 1996 abduction, rape and murder of Stacey Stites. The state’s attorneys have responded by asking the court to question the credibility of the new witness testimony presented throughout this hearing — and their motivation for coming forward all these years later.

First, a woman named Susan Hugen, who told the court she worked with Stites at the HEB grocery store in Bastrop in 1996, took the stand. Hugen testified that Stites introduced her to Rodney Reed in the produce section of the store, calling him her “good friend.” She adds that they appeared to be “flirty.”

After seeing early coverage about the case and hearing the prosecution argue that Stites and Reed did not know one another, she said, “I would have stood up in court and said that’s not true.” Hugen then explained that she did relay this information to a uniformed police officer, who was providing security at HEB at the time.

Hugen also told the court about an interaction she said she had with Stites and her fiancé, Jimmy Fennell. The witness said Stites went “white as a ghost” when her fiancé pulled up in his truck. She was concerned about abuse in their relationship after seeing possible markings on Stites’ body that she says “looked like finger prints.”

Upon cross-examination, prosecution asked the witness about her diagnoses of multiple sclerosis.

“You are aware multiple sclerosis can affect someone’s memory?” they asked.

“Short-term memory,” she responded.

They also repeatedly asked Hugen about why she didn’t relay all of these details during a conversation with an investigator for the prosecution.

Forensic testimony

Kentucky medical examiner and forensic pathologist Dr. Gregory Davis called into the courtroom provided virtual testimony through a Zoom call.

On Tuesday, the prosecution objected to him appearing before the court –noting that the court heard hours of detailed testimony from another forensic pathologist, Dr. Andrew Baker, on Monday. They argued the testimony from Dr. Davis could be considered “improper bolstering” of the former testimony.

The judge, however, allowed Dr. Davis to give his opinions about the case. Davis agreed with Baker, saying he disagreed with several conclusions drawn in the original case and testimony given by people in the 1998 trial: from the dating of bruises found on Stites’ body to the timeline of her death, as seen by indicators such as rigor mortis (the stiffness of her body) and apparent lividity (discoloration of the skin due to the pooling of blood at the lowest point on her body).

Dr. Davis continually noted that their field “isn’t an exact science.” He agreed with Dr. Baker’s testimony from Monday that, in his opinion, the original window of 3 a.m. to 5 a.m. for Stites’ time of death was too narrow. He said that if he had he been consulted on this case, he would have told investigators, “it had to have happened sometime previous.”

He goes on to say, “These findings just don’t make sense to me.”

Then, Dr. Davis and the defense begin walking through a report that defense later explained was a summary of Dr. Baker’s findings that 14 experts have “signed onto” in agreement. Mr. Baker testified in this hearing on Monday.

At one point, the judge interrupted the defense to ask, “Is this nothing more than a summary of your argument?”

Then, he asks who prepared this summary. Jane Pucher, an attorney for Reed with the Innocence Project, responded that she and another attorney, Barry Scheck, prepared the summary.

Judge J.D. Langley became visibly frustrated, before saying, “This is your report, prepared by you and your staff. This is not evidence.”

Pucher told the judge that Dr. Davis, and all 14 experts, reviewed Dr. Baker’s findings themselves — not just a summary. Still, the judge requested that the defense keep their questioning of Dr. Davis to his opinion.

“You can’t bootstrap your argument into the case through evidence,” he said.

Ultimately, Dr. Davis acknowledged there could be pathologists who disagreed, but he said that doesn’t change his opinions or his assertion that Dr. Baker’s conclusions are “generally accepted” in their community of expertise.

KXAN's Avery Travis is in Bastrop for the third day of the hearing and will be updating this article with the latest details as they develop.