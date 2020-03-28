Drive-in theatre adjusts in response to COVID-19 in Abilene

ABILENE, TX. (KTAB/KRBC)- The current restrictions that prevent more than 10 people in an area have hurt restaurants, bars, and even forced movie theaters to shut down. However, the local drive-in movie theatre is doing everything it can to make things safe for families while they enjoy the newest movies to hit the big screen.

“So I wanted to go camping this weekend, and then the wife she wanted to go see a movie with the boys, but all the movie theaters are closed, and then I started reading on their Facebook posts, and I was like, oh we could can go out here to the movies and we could bring the trailer,” said Hawley resident Phil Schueller.

By making structural changes to the building, sanitizing as much as possible, and having people stay in their cars, the Town & Country Drive-In Theatre still gives people the opportunity to enjoy some quality entertainment.

“You need to get out and have a little bit of somewhat of a normalcy, but let’s be safe about it. Let’s make it where you can come out and just stay in your car,” said Town & Country Drive-In Theatre Owner Ray Andress.

While under the looming threat of COVID-19, this theatre allows families to stay safe and practice social distancing, without being confined to the homes.

“It means a lot, because we can’t go and do the normal things. He originally wanted to go to the zoo here, well the zoo’s closed down, so having something like this where you can actually go and spend time with the family and you know, be entertained,” said Arkansas native Shawna Wilson.

Car style concerts, weddings, and many more events can be held on these grounds in the near future.

“A long time dream of mine was to have a church service at the drive-in theatre, because there’s a lot of people really not able to go inside a church,” said Andress.

This is one of the many ways local businesses are making sure they can provide a service, while keeping their customers safe in the process.

“The door is open, but let’s keep it safe. Especially right now during this chaos that our country is in,” said Andress.