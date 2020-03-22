Local golf course open to public despite COVID-19

ABILENE, TX. (KTAB/KRBC)- Even though the Coronavirus has forced the cancellation of the majority of sporting events, there’s one sport that’s still up and running.

“People in Abilene, and I’ve lived in Abilene for a long time, aren’t gonna sit in the house and hide under the covers,” said Maxwell Municipal Golf Course Director Guy Bailey.

The Maxwell Municipal Golf Course has cancelled all scheduled tournaments and major events, and they’re doing everything they can to make sure the course and all of its facilities are as clean as possible.

“We just started sanitizing the door and the carts, the steering wheels and the handles and the seats every time somebody comes in, so we’re just taking precautions to make sure that we don’t have a problem,” said Bailey.

Now that schools are closed it gives this part time employee a chance to use her free time to help a local business.

“I’ve been really bored, and I’ve just been watching TV, and actually really miss school. I miss going and talking to my teachers, actually having something to do when I go home, and I normally hate homework, but I kind of miss it now that I have absolutely nothing to do,” said Wylie High School’s Isabella Salada.

There doesn’t need to be a lot of people on the course at all times, so golf is one activity where Abilenians can practice social distancing, while having fun in the process.

“It feels great to be outdoors, it’s perfect right now, it’s a little chilly, but it’s super great. I’m out here with my husband and my brother. So just getting that quality time, and just to be able to get some fresh air and also support a local business,” said Abilene resident Jamie Angiel.

While self-isolation and social distancing have their downsides, they do give us the chance to reflect and think about the things and the people we can’t live without.

“Being able to spend that quality time with my family even though the world is mass chaos right now, just being able to step back and being close to the things that are most important to you,” said Angiel.

If you’re interested in playing a round of golf, you need to call in advance to schedule a tee time.