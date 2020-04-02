Local organization provides school materials to students to encourage home learning

ABILENE, TX. (KTAB/KRBC)- The Junior League of Abilene is working alongside the Abilene and Wylie ISD’s to help provide students with school supplies. Students rely of school for more than just learning. During this pandemic, students need food and school supplies more than ever before, and to help fill the void teachers are volunteering to hand out Tools for School Kits.

“We have kids that, you know, they want to go home and draw or write and keep working on school, and they come to use every day asking if they can take home pencils or crayon’s, and so this just gives them the opportunity to have more tools in their hands to keep learning and working at home,” said teacher Kristi Joyner.

Driving to pick up food and school supplies gives families a much needed break from being inside all day.

“It gives them a variety, and then it gives them an outing. Since we can go anywhere, the outing is great,” said Abilene resident Mary Jo De Los Santos.

“So grateful to the Lord, for everything they do for us,” said Abilene resident Rosalinda De Los Santos.

This afternoon the junior league of Abilene distributed 691 tools for school kits during lunch service, and delivered an additional 98 kits to families who requested them.

“As teachers we are, you know at home not getting to see our kids, not getting to be able to get out in the community and do what we love. The opportunity to do this is just a blessing and getting to see the smiles on parents and students faces when they get these bags,” said Joyner.