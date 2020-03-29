Local restaurant hosts drive-thru crawfish boil

ABILENE, TX. (KTAB/KRBC)- Most restaurants are having difficulties adjusting to the new restrictions limiting no more than ten people in an area. Betty Rose’s Little Brisket has hosted their own crawfish boil for the past five years, and due to the looming threat of COVID-19, they’ve made some changes to this month’s event.

“We have two people that will be handing the crawfish to the people in the car and taking their money just like you would at the drive through. You never have to get out of your car,” said Betty Rose’s Little Brisket Owner Kyle Johnson.

By making the event drive-thru and pick up only, cars lined up around the building to get Louisiana style crawfish and Texas barbeque.

“It’s perfect time because we’re supposed to be in South Louisiana today at a family crawfish boil, that obviously got cancelled due to the circumstances. So just to be able to have it with the four of us at home today is gonna be fun, and we’ll probably facetime family and show them what we’ve got,” said Abilene resident Hollie Gannon.

Like most businesses, Betty Rose’s had to make some major cuts to their staff.

“I had to look 30 people in the eye that have been with Betty Rose’s for one, two, five, ten years, and lay them off. They’re servers, and during this situation, there’s no one to serve,” said Johnson.

In a time when small businesses are being forced to make tough financial decisions, the community has stepped up to help.

“It’s all about supporting our local businesses during this time. Obviously a lot of people are getting laid off, but these small businesses are what keep the community together,” said volunteer firefighter Chris Dewrell.

“When there’s tragedy, when there’s difficulty, the community comes together, and we always come out better on the other side of that, and right now we have an opportunity to look at this, deal with it, overcome it, and in the end I think we’ll all be better and stronger,” said musician Kirk House.

Even though it hasn’t be easy for small businesses during this pandemic, the current circumstances have sparked creative ideas for restaurants to sell good tasting food, and keep people safe at the same time.