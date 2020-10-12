Long time Abilene Sailing Association tradition continues at Lake Fort Phantom

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- This weekend the Abilene Sailing Association hosted the annual Commodore’s Cup. People of all ages set sail on Lake Fort Phantom to compete in one of the clubs longest standing traditions. The event dates back to 1968.

“This place began as some guys had little sailboats and they all met up, and they said, let’s all start coming out every Sunday afternoon after church,” said Abilene Sailing Association Treasurer Bob Fielder.

Year after year this race inspires sailors to travel to Abilene from across the Big Country, and even from other states.

“The camaraderie of all the club members. Promotes something to do in Abilene, especially during COVID, and it’s open spaces, safe, and a lot of fun. It was worth coming from Albuquerque,” said sailor David McLeod.

Fielder says having the club gives his family and other sailors the opportunity to socially distance, and have fun in the process.

“If I ever get any grandkids they’ll probably be out here, but my youngest, he’s 29, and at three-years-old he was taking his naps on a sailboat out here,” said Fielder.

With a two-foot tall championship trophy and bragging rights on the line, for decades the Commodore’s Cup has been known to create special memories for everyone involved. Fielder says the tradition will live on for years to come.

“I feel like the Abilene Sailing Association is one of the best kept secrets in all of Abilene. A lot of people don’t even know the place is out here,” said McLeod.