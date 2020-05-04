May 3rd, Taylor County COVID-19 case number breakdown

ABILENE, TX. (KTAB/KRBC)- According to the Abilene-Taylor County Public Health District, as of Sunday May 3rd, 2020, Taylor County has recorded 349 confirmed Coronavirus cases, 225 of which are currently active.

To this point there reportedly are five Coronavirus related deaths, and 119 recoveries.

There are four Coronavirus patients hospitalized locally, and currently over 200 patients self-isolating.

According to the information provided by the Public Health District, 62.5% of the confirmed cases are people under the age of 50.

While some patients who tested positive were found to have symptoms like fever, cough, shortness of breath, or G-I upset, others tested positive without showing any symptoms.

Between April 19th and May 3rd, the number of confirmed cases has more than doubled in Taylor County, and with Governor Abbott’s plan to reopen Texas officially underway, city officials still believe it is important for people to continue wearing masks, gloves, practice personal hygiene, and think about others while going about their daily lives.