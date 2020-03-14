Mayor Williams, health officials, and local school leaders join forces to tackle for Coronavirus

ABILENE, TX (KTAB/KRBC)- While there a zero confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Taylor County, Mayor Anthony Williams is reminding everyone it’s important to prepare and be ready in case the virus finds its way to Abilene.

“Employees who are ill will be sent home if they come to the office. Employees who are ill will not be charged sick-leave, during this limited window of time,” said City Manager Robert Hanna.

Both Abilene and Wylie schools have been canceled for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday of next week. Curricular and extracurricular activities of all kinds have also been cancelled. This gives the schools a chance to address the situation with their kids coming back from spring break.

“We do the screening first of our employees and other staff members, and then we’ll go through a similar process with out students, and so once we’ve completed that process, we’ll be able to return to school,” said Abilene ISD Superintendent Dr. David Young.

With schools closing, parents will have to figure how they can take care of their kids while they’re at work.

“Our daughter’s 14, she might not want to babysit her brother, but she would certainly have that responsibility thrust upon her. so that’s how we would handle that probably, and i understand there are people that don’t have that luxury,” said Abilene ISD Chief Communications Officer Lance Fleming.

According to Dr. Young, over 70% of students in Abilene rely on their schools for breakfast and lunch each day.

“We spoke with the Commissioner of Education earlier today and they are finalizing approval for Monday of a waiver to offer reimbursable meals to students even when schools not in session,” said Dr. Young.

With travel and large events being cancelled around the country, it’s possible for more closings throughout Taylor County in the near future.

“A lot has occurred just in the last few days, Monday I might give a different response, but at this time we’re not anticipating that and we hope we will not to, but we will not hesitate to protect the safety of this community,” said Mayor Anthony Williams.

Once again there are currently no confirmed cases of the Coronavirus in the Big Country or Heartland, but many schools and agencies are changing plans.