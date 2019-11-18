Meals on Wheels Plus launches ‘Easy as Pie’ fundraiser

Skip to content
KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com
Abilene
67°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
KTAB News
KRBC News
Local News
Positive News
Your Local Election HQ
Big Country Politics
US Politics
Texas Politics
Border Report Tour
Veterans Voices
CMA Awards News
Live Event Stream
National News
Health News
Entertainment News
Weird News
Lone Star NYE 2020
Top Stories
Brownwood head coach Sammy Burnet recovering from surgery
Boy, 8, raises over $50K for homeless veterans
President Trump to visit Austin this week
First Texas child dies of flu in 2019
Weather
KTAB Weather
KRBC Weather
Weather Forecasts
Weather Maps
Interactive Radar
BCH Sports
Local Sports
The Playbook
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
Dr. Pepper Play of the Week
Ford Impact Player Of The Week
Abilene Christian University
Hardin-Simmons University
McMurry University
AP Sports
Top Stories
Brownwood head coach Sammy Burnet recovering from surgery
Top Stories
Cowgirls End Season in NCAA Second Round
Game balls: Week 12
Dr. Pepper Play of the Week: Week 12
Silver Star Nation: Post game report
Telemundo
Noticias
Noticias Telemundo
Telemundo Abilinea
Deportes
El Tiempo
Programación
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 15 de Noviembre, 2019
Top Stories
Evento para registrarse en Toys for Tots
Top Stories
Nueva Exposición de Autora Latina llega a la Ciudad de Abilene
Telemundo Abilínea – 13 de Noviembre, 2019
Senadora Áñez se autoproclama presidenta interina de Bolivia
La policía de Abilene advierte a los residentes sobre la estafa telefónica 911
KTAB 4U
Community
TV Schedule
Project Roadblock
Santa’s Helpers
Share Your Christmas
Jackets For Joy
Home for the Holidays
Event Calendar
First Baptist Church
Obituaries
Connecting Caring Communities
Protecting Against Predators
Pros Who Know
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
Who We Are
Contact Us
Work For Us
Lone Star NYE 2020
Committed to Community
The Mel Robbins Show
Advertise With Us
Nexstar Digital
Why Advertise?
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Meals on Wheels Plus launches ‘Easy as Pie’ fundraiser
Video
by:
Travis Ruiz
Posted:
Nov 18, 2019 / 09:59 AM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 18, 2019 / 09:59 AM CST
Don't Miss
United Way’s Winter Lightfest coming soon to Abilene
Donate to help families impacted by El Paso’s mass shooting
The Daily Pledge
KRBC’s Do My Job
Looking For A Career?
Pros Who Know
Don’t Miss KTAB 4U at 4 p.m.
More Don't Miss