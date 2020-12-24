Mental health impact on families not being together for the holidays

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- Throughout the pandemic, many have placed more of an emphasis on supporting mental health. By doing so the conversation surrounding mental health has reached dinner tables across the country this holiday season.

“Family is what we create, it’s not necessarily what we’re born into,” said Regional Victim Crisis Center Executive Director Janey Wawerna.

Due to the pandemic there are a great deal of families around the Big Country and the nation that will not be able to spend time together this holiday season.

“Family members might be quarantining or exposed, or clients don’t want to expose their family, or family members to what could possibly be COVID-19,” said Regional Victim Crisis Center Counselor Rachel Graves.

For victims of violence and people in need of professional support for their mental health, that could mean missing valuable time with people in their support system.

“It is not uncommon for our victims to have isolation or distance from family. That’s an emotional distance,” said Wawerna.

“Especially people with mental illness, and especially people struggling with something, and especially during this time. I would say support systems, no matter what that looks like, who that is, what connection that may be; that is I think one of the most important things,” said Graves.

Counselors at the RVCC have been working remotely for months, and despite not physically being with her clients, Graves says there are some advantages to holding digital counseling sessions. Including making these sessions more personal, to give victims the guidance and support the need.

“You get to see your clients in their home interacting with their families, and kind of get to see their day to day, and you don’t get that in the office. So it is kind of a more personal viewpoint that you get to have,” said Graves.

In a year that has been anything but normal, Wawerna and Graves say it is important for everyone, not just their clients, to use technology to stay connected with family and friends.

“We can’t do anything alone. We always need that support. We always need that pat on the back, that someone to call us out maybe, or someone to support us to encourage us to keep going,” said Graves.

If you or a loved one is in need of emotional support this holiday season, you can call the RVCC’s 24/7 Victim Crisis Hotline at 325-677-7895.