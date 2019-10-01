Missing Texas woman survives in woods for 10 days

HOUSTON (KTRK/CNN) — A 62-year-old woman with dementia is back home after she vanished for 10 days and was found alive deep in the woods of San Jacinto County.

It was the phone call Laura Bereta was praying for after spending 10 days wondering what happened to her mother.

“I knew I was going to be found. It was God’s time,” says Linda Field, who was missing for 10 days.

“I was glad to finally hear her voice. That I know she was OK,” Bereta says of her mother.

The family’s red Ford Explorer is back in the driveway, but with some scratches, a broken side mirror and a messed-up bumper.

“I guess she just felt like she needed to go on a joy ride or something,” Bereta says.

Laura says her 62-year-old mother Linda has dementia, and back on Sept. 17, Laura says her mom somehow got her hands on the car keys and started driving.

“She don’t know how she got out there. She don’t know how she got there,” Bereta says.

It was later that night that Laura became concerned and called the police, which prompted a frantic search to find Linda.

Ten days later, the Ford was spotted near the woods about an hour north of the family home in Porter, up in San Jacinto County.

Search crews found Linda and say she was drinking creek water and eating minnows and frogs to survive.

She was taken to the hospital.

“I got there and, of course, questioned her and helped clean her up,” Bereta says.

Linda has a lot of bug bites, but that’s the worst of her injuries.

She’s now back home and much more comfortable than where she was a week ago.