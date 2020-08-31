Mobile app promotes supporting local businesses in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas. (KTAB/KRBC)- The pandemic has made it difficult for many local businesses in Abilene to stay open and attract customers. One Abilene businessman recently launched a mobile app designed to make it easier for people in Abilene to support the local economy.

“It’s a platform that highlights our local businesses and gives offers and incentives,” said iBuyAbilene Owner Blake Stewart.

The iBuyAbilene app gives users the opportunity to see what deals businesses in Abilene have by simply opening the app.

“There are discounts, there are buy one get ones, there are certain amount offs, there’s all sorts of perks and promotions that anyone can go in and utilize,” said Stewart.

On the home screen users will find multiple ways to search for businesses in the Abilene who currently have deals they are trying to promote. The app connects users with restaurants, retail stores, gyms, and much more.

“It’s as simple as hitting the redeem button, and entering a prompt that the local business provides them,” said Stewart.

Stewart says it is important to support local businesses, especially during the pandemic.

“That mattered to a lot of folks before, but it matters to a lot more people now. So it ended up actually being a very good time for this to come out, because we think that this is giving folks even more of a reason to buy local and support our local economy,” said Stewart.

According to Stewart since launching the app on June 1st, over 200 Abilene businesses have signed up.

“This is our community, this is where we live and this is home. So we want to make sure that it works here and perfect it, and get the model right, and then we might have an opportunity to grow it outside of that at some point in the future,” said Stewart.