ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Now that Christmas has come and gone, everyone’s next focus is going to the new year. While 2023 was filled with record highs and lows, West Texas weather surely never took a break. To usher in 2024, the Big Country is anticipating a very quiet but chilly New Year holiday.

Rounding out the year, it’s one of the quietest weeks for us. There has been nothing but sunny and clear skies at night over the past few days.

Thanks to the cold fronts that moved through on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, we have finally returned to how things normally feel during December.

Overnight lows have been a bit colder than normal. Temperatures have dropped to the freezing point and below since Christmas Day, and they will remain that way through Saturday morning.

Temperatures will begin to warm up as we head into New Years weekend. At the surface, pressure will fall from a developing weak surface low in the Colorado Rockies.

That will cause winds to shift back to the south/ southwest on Saturday, spurring on a warm-up through the weekend. Expect highs to climb into the mid 60s Saturday and Sunday.

You should not run into many problems with traveling if you have plans to go anywhere across the country. San Fransisco and Cleveland are the only places expected to have some delays.

There will be another cold front heading to the Big Country this weekend. On Sunday, New Years Eve, there will be a cold front tracking south from the northern Plains.

Much cooler air will spill south behind the front, especially as a strong Alberta High begins to drop south into the Plains. Highs for the start of the New Year on Monday will be back into the upper 40s to mid 50s.

As far as any upcoming rainfall potential, the end of the year will remain dry across the Big Country. Rainfall potential seems to increase a bit after New Years Day on Tuesday. At this point, rainfall coverage seems to be isolated with only a 20% chance of showers on Tuesday.

As we get into the New Year, BCH meteorologists are proud to continue to update you with anything regarding the weather for our area. Happy New Year!