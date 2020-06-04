Online registration for Abilene ISD in-person graduations starts Friday

ABILENE, TX. (KTAB/KRBC)- Today during his weekly press briefing, Abilene ISD Superintendent Dr. David Young discussed the new plans for Abilene ISD’s in-person graduations schedule for next month.

“Our goal for graduation is for that to be a well oiled machine for our families and for our graduates,” said Dr. Young.

According to Dr. Young, starting Friday, June 5th, families with graduates at Abilene, Cooper, and ATEMS High Schools will be able to reserve seats for their scheduled in-person graduations online.

“We are going to orchestrate what time people arrive, where they park, which gate they come in, where their seat is, and all of that is going to be staggered and color coded, and it is just a massive process,” said Dr. Young.

To follow strict social distancing guidelines, when registering families will have to specifically list the people they plan on bringing.

“The best way to maximize the number of people that we can get in there, is to actually ask people, what graduate are you connected with? How many people are coming? So that we can know do we have to limit or not,” said Dr. Young.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, families will need to fill out health screening forms, and there will be additional medical personnel in attendance.

“We have to ask the screening questions, we will have to temperature check every individual who is coming into Shotwell Stadium,” said Dr. Young.

The online sign up period will be open until the end of next week, and once the seating arrangements are solidified, the tickets will be available for pick up.

“By golly they’ve earned this amazing recognition. They’ve been short changed a lot throughout this spring and we’re going to give them a wonderful graduation ceremony,” said Dr. Young.

Abilene High School is scheduled to have their in-person graduation on Friday, July 17th, with Cooper and ATEMS High Schools expected to hold theirs the next day, Saturday, July 18th. All three ceremonies will be at Shotwell Stadium.